South Africa: Wine Farmers Hopeful About 2026 Harvest After Good Weather

Wine producers expect the 2026 harvest to be the same or slightly better last year after another season of good weather.

Industry bodies say vineyards avoided major weather damage and farming conditions remain good across major wine areas.

South Africa's wine industry is starting to feel hopeful about the 2026 harvest.

According to News24 Business, early signs show wine producers expect a stable or slightly bigger harvest compared to last year.

Agriculture expert Wandile Sihlobo says farmers are optimistic after vineyards avoided major weather problems.

South Africa Wine, which represents wine and brandy producers, says there have been no serious issues like frost or floods.

This means the positive run seen in 2025 is continuing into the next season.

The organisation also says the country's total vineyard area now stands at 86,544 hectares. Older and unproductive vineyards are being removed and replaced with more efficient plantings.

Good weather is the main reason behind the positive mood.

Sihlobo says these early signs support the idea that strong agricultural growth seen in 2025 could carry into 2026.

Most of South Africa's wine is produced in the Western Cape, which relies heavily on winter rainfall. Some wine is also produced in parts of the Northern Cape.

In the northern parts of the country, summer rains are still falling. These rains are helping farming activity, although wet conditions have slowed planting in some areas.

Sihlobo says South Africa is currently in a La Niña rainfall period. This usually brings better rain and helps crops, fruit, vegetables and grazing land.