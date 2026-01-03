Somalia: President Condemns Trump Remarks On Somalis As 'Trash'

Mogadishu — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has strongly condemned remarks attributed to US President Donald Trump in which he reportedly referred to Somalis as "trash," calling the comments unacceptable and an insult to the dignity of an entire nation.

In an interview with Al Arabiya English, Mohamud said the language was offensive and risked reinforcing negative stereotypes about Somalis, particularly those living abroad. "Somalis are intelligent and capable people," he said, adding that such remarks could harm the long-standing relationship between Somalia and the United States.

The president stressed that Somalia values its ties with Washington, especially cooperation on security and the fight against terrorism, but said mutual respect must underpin bilateral relations. "Respect is the foundation of any partnership," he said.

Mohamud also highlighted the contributions of the Somali diaspora, noting that millions of Somalis around the world play a constructive role in the societies where they live, including in the United States.

Addressing the issue of Somali migration to the US, the president said Somalis residing legally in the country have the right to remain. Decisions regarding undocumented migrants, he added, fall under the authority of US institutions and laws.

"Somalia respects the sovereignty of other countries in implementing their immigration policies," Mohamud said, while urging that discussions on migration be conducted with dignity and fairness.

Somali communities in the United States are among the largest outside the Horn of Africa, with significant populations in states such as Minnesota, Ohio and Washington.

Mohamud's comments come amid heightened political debate in the United States over immigration, national security and foreign policy rhetoric, with migration and international relations increasingly prominent issues in domestic discourse.