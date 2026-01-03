Africa: Football Fans Far From Home in Paris Come Together for the Africa Cup of Nations

Football fans from across Africa have gathered in Paris to back their teams, whether it's in a restaurant, a friend's flat or even out on the streets - even if they say watching it back home is a livelier affair.

Yahia, 17, Algeria fan

"The Africa Cup of Nations in Barbès is a celebration of football, especially when you are supporting Algeria, Morocco or Tunisia. In fact, these are my three favourite teams," said 17-year-old Yahia, a student who was watching Algeria play against Equatorial Guinea in Barbès, a predominantly north-African neighbourhood in the north of Paris.

"My parents are Algerian and Tunisian, I was born in France but my heart is with the Maghreb countries for this football competition. I come to Barbès for the crowd, the party atmosphere. And it will be even more fun as we near the finals."

Riad, 29, Algeria fan

"I am an Algerian from Algiers and I am a die-hard fan of the Algerian team. So much so that I am wearing the Algerian jersey underneath my shirt. I even went to work like this," said 29-year-old Riad, who teaches German in Paris.

He came to Barbès to watch the match but couldn't find anywhere indoors, so he and his friends resorted to standing in the cold watching on a big TV screen behind the window of a closed United Youth International cultural centre.

But, he said: "Even if it means standing in minus 10 degrees, it does not matter, we have to support our country."

He added: "Watching the Africa Cup of Nations in Algiers is something else. Very different from here in Paris. Back home it's bombastic. There are wide TV screens to watch the matches, everybody is on the streets when Algeria is playing - old people, kids, families.

"Everybody is out to have a good time, eating, drinking and have fun. When we are nearing the semi-finals, people will even stop work to watch the matches. This year, I believe the odds are in favour of Algeria."

Oumar, 56, Senegal fan

"The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations so far has been interesting with good games to watch. I am Senegalese and support Senegal, but Côte d'Ivoire is next and then Mali. They're my top three sides," said 56-year-old Oumar, who stays in an African workers' social residence. He shares a studio there with a friend.

For Oumar, there is no comparison between watching the tournament in Paris and watching it back home in Senegal.

"I have much more freedom to express myself at home. While watching a match I can shout, jump around, eat, drink, have lots of my friends over. Here in this small studio, I am very much restricted. There is such an ambiance back home - the music, the food, the people, old and young, all rooting for Senegal. I miss that a lot."

Oumar said that the matches are shown on big screens in towns across Senegal, making it easy for people to watch together.

"We argue a lot too. In Senegal, everybody is a coach, they all know better. We are as passionate about football as we are about politics."

He added: "I'm convinced Senegal will win the Africa Cup of Nations 2025. We have great players like Sadio Mané, Ibrahim Mbaye, Lamine Camara, Krépin Diatta. And the best player trophy will go to 17-year-old Ibrahim Mbaye."

Elise, 40s, Côte d'Ivoire fan

"I am a football fanatic who is closely following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. I am from Côte d'Ivoire and obviously a die-hard fan of the Côte d'Ivoire team," said Elise, who is in her forties and was watching the Côte d'Ivoire versus Gabon match with friends at an African restaurant.

"This Africa Cup of Nations gave us quite a few surprises. Who could have predicted that the Democratic Republic of Congo would play so well and score up. I thought Cameroon would have been a tougher side.

"I am thoroughly enjoying the matches even though we were on tenterhooks during this match. That's Côte d'Ivoire, the capacity to change the odds, fight back and grab victory at the last minute."

Elise too says watching the tournament in France is not the same, as she feels constrained.

However, when the match ended in a Côte d'Ivoire victory and the Ivorian restaurant owner began blasting coupé-décalé music, she didn't hesitate to break out some dance moves among the tables with her fellow supporters.