Mogadishu — Somali special forces, Danab, carried out a targeted operation Friday night in Bulo Fulay, a key Al-Shabaab stronghold in the Bay region, killing 20 members of the militant group, officials said.

The operation, supported by two attack helicopters, targeted camps housing senior Al-Shabaab leaders. Local sources reported heavy gunfire could be heard across the outskirts of the town during the raid.

While the exact number of senior commanders neutralized was not disclosed, at least 20 fighters, including leaders, were confirmed dead.

Forces also destroyed a radio station used by Al-Shabaab in Bulo Fulay, according to a government media statement.

The Somali government described the operation as successful and said further details would be released in due course.

Fierce fighting continues across the South-West state region, where Somali forces, with international support, have successfully retaken several areas previously held by Al-Shabaab.