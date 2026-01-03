Uganda: Police Dismiss Claims of Plot to Detain Bobi Wine Before Election Day

Police have dismissed claims that there is a security plot to detain National Unity Platform leader and presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, before Uganda's January 15 elections.

Kyagulanyi, who is seeking to unseat President Yoweri Museveni for a second time, on Friday took to X, formerly Twitter, to warn of what he described as a plan by a "desperate regime" to arrest him before polling day.

"I've learnt from security circles of a plot by the desperate regime to have me arrested before polling day in order to create a pre-emptive massacre akin to what they did in November 2020. That way, they will be able to carry out massive arrests and abductions and get justification to deploy the military in every spot," Kyagulanyi said.

He further alleged that authorities intended to provoke violent confrontations in eastern Uganda, claiming that a senior police officer would be used to spark clashes in Mbale City or neighbouring districts as a justification for wider security deployments.

"Among other plans, is for that brutal police officer called Bravo to provoke a confrontation in Mbale City or the neighbouring districts so that they get the justification," he added.

Kyagulanyi also accused security agencies of planning to infiltrate his party using civilians dressed in National Unity Platform colours in order to portray the party as violent. He urged his supporters to remain peaceful but vigilant.

"They plan to deploy goons, dress them in our party colours, and project us as violent. I urge all our supporters to remain peaceful and non-violent but very assertive," he said.

In response, the Uganda Police Force rejected the allegations, describing them as baseless and inflammatory.

"The Uganda Police Force categorically dismisses allegations of a scheme to detain candidate Kyagulanyi Sentamu or engineer incidents before election day. These assertions are unfounded and provocative," police said in a statement issued on Friday.

Police said Kyagulanyi continues to receive security protection during his campaign activities, noting that his safety remains a priority.

"UPF provides security for the NUP candidate throughout his campaign activities, ensuring his safety," the statement said.

The force also called on political actors to refrain from actions or statements that could incite violence, stressing that law enforcement operations would be conducted strictly within the confines of the law.

"Our effort is geared to facilitate tranquil elections and we call on every political actor to promote non-violence. All apprehensions occur strictly in line with legal guidelines, with detainees processed in full compliance with the law," the statement added.

The police response came shortly after the Uganda People's Defence Forces spokesperson, Col. Chris Magezi, also dismissed the claims in a post on X.

"What is NUP and their leader planning by coming up with this type of empty talk? The timing? We are watching closely whatever the machinations might be, and we will be ready to take appropriate action if needed," Magezi wrote.

The exchange comes amid heightened political tension as Uganda enters the final stretch of the election campaign period.