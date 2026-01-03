Africa: El Kaabi, Díaz and Mahrez Lead Crowded Afcon 2025 Scoring Charts After Group Stage

The race for the Golden Boot at the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco is finely balanced after the conclusion of the group stage, with goals spread widely across teams and continents -- a reflection of the tournament's competitive depth and attacking variety.

At the summit of the scoring charts sit Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco), Brahim Díaz (Morocco) and Riyad Mahrez (Algeria), all level on three goals apiece.

Each has played a decisive role in guiding their teams into the knockout phase, combining efficiency with moments of individual quality that have shaped early narratives of the competition.

El Kaabi's finishing has underpinned Morocco's controlled progress on home soil, while Díaz has added a creative edge and goal threat from advanced positions.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mahrez, meanwhile, has once again demonstrated his big-tournament pedigree, leading Algeria's attack with composure and authority as the Desert Foxes completed a flawless group campaign.

Just behind the leading trio is a large chasing pack of 13 players on two goals each, highlighting how no single striker has yet monopolised the tournament's attacking spotlight.

Among them are Ademola Lookman (Nigeria), Amad Diallo (Côte d'Ivoire), Elias Achouri (Tunisia), Gaël Kakuta (DR Congo), Lyle Foster (South Africa), Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Nicolas Jackson (Senegal) -- a list that blends established stars with players enjoying breakout moments on the continental stage.

The diversity of the two-goal group underlines AFCON's unique rhythm: goals coming from wide forwards, attacking midfielders and central strikers alike, often spread across multiple contributors rather than concentrated in a single focal point.

It has also meant that many group matches remained open deep into the second half, with qualification battles frequently settled by fine margins.

Beyond the leading names, the numbers reveal an even broader attacking contribution.

Fifty-three players have scored one goal each, striking statistic that reinforces how goals have been shared across squads rather than dominated by a handful of individuals.

This distribution speaks to tactical flexibility and collective responsibility, traits that have become increasingly prominent at this edition of the tournament.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Soccer Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the knockout rounds approach, the scoring charts suggest a competition still searching for a defining attacking figure.

With defences expected to tighten and games decided by moments rather than momentum, the ability of the leading scorers -- and those just behind them -- to rise again under greater pressure may prove decisive.

For now, AFCON 2025 remains a tournament where goals are plentiful, protagonists are many, and the race for individual honours is as open as the battle for the trophy itself.

Top scorers at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (start of knockout stage)

3 goals

Brahim Díaz (Morocco) Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

2 goals

4. Lyle Foster (South Africa)

5. Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

6. Geny Catamo (Mozambique)

7. Gaël Kakuta (DR Congo)

8. Ibrahim Maza (Algeria)

9. Elias Achouri (Tunisia)

10. Oswin Appollis (South Africa)

11. Amad Diallo (Côte d'Ivoire)

12. Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

13. Chérif Ndiaye (Senegal)

14. Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria)

15. Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

16. Lassine Sinayoko (Mali)

Standings reflect goals scored at the conclusion of the group stage, heading into the knockout rounds.