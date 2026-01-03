Sudan: Driven By the People, Fueled By Belief - Sudan Hope to Continue Writing Afcon Story

Sudan captain Mohamed Abdelrahman says pride and responsibility are fueling the Falcons of Jediane after securing progression from the group stage of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025.

Sudan, winners of the title in 1970, have earned a place in the last 16 of the tournament this year after finishing among the top four ranking in the third-placed teams. Abdelrahman has said this qualification has been a moment of joy for the Sudanese people amid the difficult realities brought about by the ongoing conflict at home.

The skipper highlighted the significance of the achievement, stressing that the team remains focused on approaching the competition step by step as attention turns to the knockout phase.

They will face former champions Senegal in the round of 16, an expected difficult duel.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Despite the quality of the opposition ahead, Abdelrahman underlined that determination, self-belief and the desire to deliver strong performances will continue to define Sudan's approach.

In an interview with CAFonline.com, the Sudanese captain reflected on qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stage for the first time since 2012, describing the milestone as the product of collective effort, unity and a shared commitment to making the Sudanese people proud through football.

Abdelrahman also paid tribute to the unwavering support of the Sudanese fans, both at home and in Morocco, reaffirming his and his teammates' pledge to give everything on the pitch in honour of the nation.

CAFonline.com: How are you experiencing the joy of qualifying for the knockout stage of the AFCON for the first time since 2012, especially given the situation in Sudan and the happiness of your fans and families?

Progressing past the group stage was a strategic objective for us before the start of this edition, and thank God we managed to achieve it. It was a big and necessary step.

We feel both proud and happy because we were able to bring joy to the Sudanese people. Sudanese fans everywhere are following the team's journey with passion despite the ongoing war. The Sudanese people love football, and it has become the only source of happiness under the current circumstances.

What are your ambitions now after getting past a difficult group stage?

We are dealing with this tournament step by step. Our current objective is to reach the next round despite the fierce competition expected against Senegal. We will seek to prove our worth, as we have pledged to give everything, with success coming from God.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

How do you see your upcoming match against Senegal, and what is the key to victory?

It will be a very difficult match by all standards. We know our opponent well. Senegal are a strong and experienced team with a rich history in the competition. The key to victory is our determination, perseverance, belief in ourselves and our desire to go far in this tournament.

What message do you have for the fans following you in Sudan and those supporting you in Morocco?

First of all, we thank the fans who have continuously provided us with moral support. We are truly grateful to them and promise to give even more in the upcoming challenges in order to honor our country.