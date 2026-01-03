Africa: Afcon 2025 - Aubameyang and Nsue Make History Among Oldest Goalscorers

As the group stage of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 drew to a close on Wednesday night, the tournament delivered not only drama and qualification battles, but also moments of history.

Among the standout storylines was the remarkable longevity of two seasoned forwards, whose goals ensured that age once again proved no barrier on Africa's biggest stage.

With youthful talents grabbing headlines across the competition, experience also had its moment. Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Emilio Nsue during the group phase placed both players among the oldest scorers in Africa Cup of Nations history.

Their strikes came in contrasting circumstances, but together they underlined the enduring value of composure, movement and game intelligence at the highest level.

The AFCON has long been a tournament where experience can rival youth, and this edition has been no different. From decisive late goals to moments of leadership under pressure, veteran players have continued to influence matches in decisive ways.

Aubameyang and Nsue's inclusion in an exclusive historical ranking now places them alongside some of the most iconic names the competition has ever produced.

Their achievements also offer perspective on longevity in African football, where careers often stretch across multiple eras of the tournament.

With the group stage concluded and knockout football looming, their goals will be remembered not just for their immediate impact, but for what they represent in the wider story of the AFCON.

The oldest goalscorers in AFCON history

Hossam Hassan - 39 years, 5 months

The record remains firmly held by Egypt legend Hossam Hassan, who became the oldest goalscorer in AFCON history at the 2006 tournament when he scored against DR Congo in their 4-1 win over the Leopards in the quarter-finals.

His longevity and leadership helped Egypt secure continental glory that year and set a benchmark that has stood for decades.

Hassan is now the coach of Egypt at the ongoing tournament in Morocco.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 36 years, 6 months

Aubameyang moved into second place on the list after scoring for Gabon in their dramatic 3-2 defeat to Mozambique.

The goal came deep into first-half stoppage time, a classic poacher's finish that showcased his instinct and timing.

At 36 years and six months, the former African Footballer of the Year once again demonstrated his enduring relevance on the continental stage.

Even though his Gabon side will not be playing in the knock-out stage of the competition has left a strong mark on the competition.

Kalusha Bwalya - 36 years, 5 months

Zambia icon Kalusha Bwalya previously occupied second place, having scored at the 2000 AFCON during their match against Senegal.

Bwalya converted a penalty in the 87th minute to help his side to Senegal to a 2-2 draw in the match played in Lagos.

His goal remains one of the defining examples of longevity in African football, achieved by a player widely regarded as one of the continent's greatest-ever forwards.

Emilio Nsue - 36 years, 3 months

Nsue joined the elite list after finding the net in Equatorial Guinea's 3-1 loss to Algeria on Wednesday.

While the result ended his side's campaign, the goal ensured his place in AFCON history, rewarding a player who has been a consistent presence for his country across multiple tournament cycles.

As the knockout stage approaches, the presence of Aubameyang and Nsue in this historic ranking serves as a reminder that, at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, experience remains a powerful currency.