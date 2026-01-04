Tanzania/Morocco: Tanzania Ready for Tough Test Against Morocco

Rabat — TAIFA Stars Head Coach Miguel Gamondi has expressed confidence in his side while acknowledging the strength of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 opponents, Morocco today.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm, with Tanzanians eagerly anticipating what could be a historic moment for their national team.

"Every match is different depending on its demands. We know what to do tactically. You could see how we played against Tunisia - there was a lot of maturity in our performance. It will be a tough game, but football is 11 versus 11 on the pitch. It doesn't matter how many supporters are on the stands," Gamondi said.

The Argentine tactician also highlighted the opportunity for his players to learn and gain experience at the tournament. "We have come here to learn more," he added.

Gamondi reflected on his personal knowledge of Morocco's Head Coach, Walid Regragui. He recalled their tactical battles when he was at FUS Rabat, describing Regragui as a coach who challenged him and contributed to his own development.

"There is a big difference between Tanzania and Morocco. I have spent part of my life in Morocco and know Walid well. I remember when I was at FUS Rabat, he used to challenge me tactically. He is a very good coach, and we have had many battles as we developed as coaches," Gamondi said.

Morocco's Regragui, meanwhile, has warned against underestimating Taifa Stars, pledging to approach the match with caution and respect. "We must respect Tanzania.

They have a good league and players who compete abroad. There is no small team in AFCON. Lose one game, and you are out.

This stage leaves no room for mistakes," he said. Taifa Stars veteran striker, Mbwana Samatta, echoed the warning, recalling the team's previous encounters with Morocco.

"During my time with the national team, we have met Morocco about six times, including during the qualification rounds. We have seen them in the group stage and we are aware of the task ahead.

"It is not easy facing Morocco, especially knowing they are a well-built team with many professional players and lots of experience. There will be a significant difference in tactics," Samatta said.

The clash promises to be a stern test of Tanzania's growth at AFCON and a defining moment for Taifa Stars.