Somalia Says US-Backed Operations Kill Key Al-Shabaab Leaders

Mogadishu — Somalia's defence minister said Saturday that security forces, backed by international partners, have killed two senior Al-Shabaab leaders in a carefully planned air strike, dealing what he described as a major blow to the militant group's leadership.

Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi told a press conference in Mogadishu that the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA), working with foreign allies, carried out the operation on December 10, 2025, in Jilib district of Middle Juba region.

Jilib is regarded as one of Al-Shabaab's most important strongholds, serving as a hub for senior leaders, militant training and the preparation of explosives and attack plans, Fiqi said.

Those killed included Abdullahi Osman Mohamed Abu Bakar, also known as "Engineer Ismail", whom the minister described as the group's top bomb-making expert and a potential future leader, and Abdirahman Mohamed Hirsi, known as "Qoorleex", who was in charge of internal security and the planning of external attacks.

"The two were directly responsible for bombings, targeted assassinations and acts of terror that caused immense harm to Somali civilians," Fiqi said.

He added that in a separate operation, elite Danab special forces killed more than 20 Al-Shabaab fighters in the Buulo Fulay area and destroyed Radio Andalus, a media outlet used by the group for propaganda.

Fiqi also announced the reopening of the coastal road linking Mogadishu and the port city of Marka, a key route that had long been disrupted by Al-Shabaab attacks and intimidation, hampering trade and civilian movement.

The minister praised NISA for its intelligence-gathering role and thanked the United States for providing air support during the operations.

"Over the past month, Al-Shabaab has suffered its heaviest losses in leadership and fighters," Fiqi said. "No terrorist leader is beyond the reach of the government. If their chief engineer could not escape, no one can."

Al-Shabaab, linked to Al-Qaeda, has waged a violent insurgency against Somalia's internationally backed government for more than 15 years.