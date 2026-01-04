Africa: AU Urges Inclusive Political Dialogue in Venezuela, Warns Us Move Destabilizing

Nairobi — The African Union (AU) has expressed deep concern over the escalating crisis in Venezuela, warning that the country's complex internal challenges can only be resolved through inclusive political dialogue among Venezuelans themselves.

In a communiqué issued from its headquarters in Addis Ababa on January 3, the AU said it was closely monitoring recent developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela following the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and reported military attacks on Venezuelan institutions.

The continental body reaffirmed its commitment to the core principles of international law, including respect for state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the right of peoples to self-determination, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

"The African Union underscores the importance of dialogue, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for constitutional and institutional frameworks," the statement said, stressing that sustainable solutions to Venezuela's crisis must emerge through inclusive political engagement by Venezuelans themselves.

The AU called on all parties involved to exercise restraint and responsibility, warning that further escalation could endanger regional peace and stability.

It also expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people and reiterated its commitment to promoting peace, stability, and mutual respect among nations and regions.

US trial

The appeal comes amid dramatic developments following the capture of President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, during what the United States described as a major military and law enforcement operation.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced that Maduro and Flores had been indicted in the Southern District of New York on multiple charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, and illegal possession of military-grade weapons.

"Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York," Bondi said, adding that the Venezuelan leader would face trial in the United States.

She praised President Donald Trump for what she described as decisive leadership and commended US military personnel involved in the operation.

'Large-scale strike'

President Trump earlier confirmed that US forces had captured Maduro and Flores and flown them out of Venezuela following what he termed a "large-scale strike" conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies.

He later announced Maduro was on board a ship to New York.

The announcement followed overnight air and missile strikes across parts of Venezuela, prompting authorities in Caracas to declare a nationwide state of emergency.

Venezuelan officials reported explosions at both civilian and military sites in the capital, Caracas, as well as in the states of Miranda, Aragua and La Guaira.

Videos circulating on social media showed low-flying aircraft and plumes of smoke, though the footage could not be independently verified.

Caracas condemned the operation, describing it as a grave act of military aggression and a violation of the United Nations Charter.

The Venezuelan government accused Washington of attempting to undermine the country's sovereignty and seize its strategic resources, including oil and minerals.

Regional leaders reacted sharply to the escalation.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called for an urgent meeting of international bodies, while Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounced the operation as a criminal attack that threatened peace in Latin America and the Caribbean.