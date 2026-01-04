Nairobi — Morocco laboured to a 1-0 win over Tanzania in a last 16 tie of the Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat on Sunday night.

Brahim Diaz put the Atlas Lions ahead in the 64th minute with a low finish that sneaked past Hussein Masaranga's near post.

The goal broke Taifa Stars' resistance that had seen them hold the hosts to a barren draw at halftime.

The East Africans had a glorious chance to take the lead in the 56th minute but Fei Toto blazed over the bar from close range after Yassine Bounou had parried away Mohammed Hussein's crackling shot from distance.

The miss proved catastrophic for Tanzania as eight minutes later, Diaz struck with his fourth goal of the tournament.

The Real Madrid winger received a pass from Achraf Hakimi at the edge of the box and with a drop of the shoulder, shifted the ball onto his right foot.

Right when it seemed as if he was about to cross into the box, Diaz instead caught Masaranga offguard, squeezing his shot past a constricted space on the keeper's left hand side.