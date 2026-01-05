Uganda: Centenary Bank, Bees & Trees Uganda Partner to Restore Degraded Land in Mbale

Centenary Bank, in partnership with Bees & Trees Uganda, has launched the Coffee Agroforestry for Environment and Livelihood Enhancement Initiative, aimed at restoring degraded land, promoting environmental conservation, improving rural livelihoods, and strengthening financial inclusion in Mbale District.

The initiative seeks to address the twin challenges of environmental degradation and rural poverty by integrating tree planting, coffee farming, and beekeeping as a sustainable pathway to land restoration while creating new income opportunities for rural households.

Officially launched in Wokukiri Village, Mbale District, the partnership brings together farmers, women's groups, youth leaders, local officials, and Centenary Bank staff to participate in tree planting, financial education, and hands-on training in coffee agroforestry and sustainable beekeeping.

As part of the initiative, Centenary Bank has so far contributed Shs 27 million to support the planting of more than 6,000 coffee seedlings and 3,000 indigenous trees in Wokukiri Village. In addition, the bank has provided 80 modern Kenya Top Bar (KTB) beehives to youth and women's groups.

Beneficiaries have received not only seedlings and beehives, but also practical training in coffee agroforestry, sustainable beekeeping, and financial management, equipping them with skills to manage both natural resources and income-generating activities.

Farmers in Wokukiri Village, like many across Uganda, rely heavily on smallholder agriculture. Mbale District, known for its hilly terrain and coffee-growing heritage, has experienced significant land degradation due to unsustainable farming practices and population pressure.

By integrating coffee, trees, and bees into their farms, the project offers farmers an opportunity to restore soil health while securing diversified and reliable incomes. Coffee provides a steady cash crop, trees improve soil fertility and microclimates, and bees enhance pollination while producing honey for sale.

Bees & Trees Uganda, a youth-led social enterprise, has long championed the integration of beekeeping and agroforestry on smallholder farms. Its model focuses on income diversification, restoration of tree cover, and building resilience to climate change.

"Our farmers are able to earn from both crops and apiary at the same time," said Connie Olives, Finance Manager at Bees & Trees Uganda. "By planting trees, we increase resilience against climate change while boosting tree cover in degraded landscapes."

Stephen Bright Sakwa, co-founder of Bees & Trees Uganda, also announced plans to incentivize farmers to care for planted trees through the creation and sale of EcoCerts. Under this initiative, individuals globally can contribute financially to long-term tree stewardship, with farmers receiving quarterly payments based on the number of trees that survive on their farms.

Centenary Bank's role extends beyond funding. As part of its commitment to inclusive growth, the bank mobilized staff to participate in field activities, engage with the community, and deliver financial literacy training. More than 50 community members were introduced to formal banking for the first time, gaining knowledge on saving, responsible borrowing, and financial products tailored for smallholder farmers.

The long-term impact of the project is expected to be significant. Environmentally, the more than 9,000 coffee seedlings and trees will contribute to land restoration in Wokukiri Village, reversing years of soil degradation. The beehives will enhance pollination, improve crop yields, and support biodiversity.

Economically, future harvests of coffee and honey will provide reliable income streams for farmers who have struggled with unpredictable harvests. By deliberately targeting women's and youth groups, the initiative also empowers marginalized communities to take leadership roles in conservation and agribusiness.

Agnes Nandutu, a member of the Wokukiri Women's Group, expressed optimism about the project's impact.

"For many years, we struggled with poor harvests and limited income. Now with coffee, trees, and bees, we have hope that our land and families will be productive again," she said.

For the youth, the introduction of modern beehives presents an accessible and promising entry point into agribusiness, supported by ready markets for honey and Uganda's strong coffee sector.

Ms. Annet Nandelenga, Branch Manager of Centenary Bank Mbale, reaffirmed the bank's commitment to sustainability and financial inclusion, noting that the initiative aligns with the bank's broader strategy of promoting social and environmental responsibility.

"We believe financial inclusion must go hand in hand with environmental sustainability. When we empower communities to restore their environment while building viable enterprises, we create lasting change," Nandelenga said.

Centenary Bank annually allocates 2% of its net profit to Corporate Social Investment initiatives that support education, health, livelihoods, and environmental conservation. Over the past two years, the bank has planted more than 70,000 trees across Uganda as part of its efforts to combat climate change and promote sustainable development.

As tree mapping and monitoring continue in Mbale, partners are confident that strong community ownership will ensure high seedling survival rates and the long-term sustainability of the beehives. Follow-up training is planned to help farmers maximize the benefits of agroforestry and beekeeping.