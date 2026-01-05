Ethiopian Coffee Appoints Samson Ayele After Abiy Kassahun Exit

opinion

Ethiopian Coffee SC has officially named Samson Ayele as their new head coach, moving swiftly to stabilise the team following the departure of Abiy Kassahun.

Ayele, an experienced figure in the Ethiopian game with previous stints at Harar Birra and Sehul Shere, takes the reins at a critical juncture as the club looks to climb the Premier League standings and appease a demanding fanbase.

The managerial change comes after Abiy Kassahun tendered his resignation last week, a decision triggered by a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Dire Dawa Ketema in Week 11. Kassahun's exit followed a period of mounting pressure and fan protests, ending his tenure as the club's technical leader and paving the way for Ayele to usher in a new tactical era for the "Browns."

It was a rough start for Kassahun, who assumed the coaching role at the Browns at the end of last season, following a poor run of form both in the top flight and the Ethiopian Cup.

The former assistant coach was under immense pressure due to the poor run, as fans protested over the club's performance. The Ethiopian Coffee board did warn the coach last week over the negative results, but Kassahun opted to leave his post after 11 league games.

Pan-Africa Football understands Ethiopian Coffee appointed Samson Ayele as a replacement. The former Harar Beer, Dashen Beer, and Shire Midregenet head coach is expected to stage a surprising comeback to the Ethiopian Premier League. The unexpected move of Ayele to Ethiopian Coffee has already created mixed reactions from fans. The Browns previously lined up former player and Coach Tilahun Mengesha and Kampala Queens trainer Firew Hailegebrieal as coaches, but they have now settled for Ayele.

Ethiopian Coffee will face Mechal in a round 12 game in Addis Ababa under assistant coach Hailu Admassu. They sit 14th in the standings, three points off the relegation zone.