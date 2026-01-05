Namibia: Shooting of Headmen an Attack On Traditional Authorities - Swapo MP

Swapo Party member of parliament (MP) Willem Amutenya has taken to social media to condemn the shooting of two headmen in the Oshikoto region on Friday.

Amutenya describes the incident as an attack on traditional authorities.

Onelago village headman Sem Nepando was killed during the shooting, while Iikokola village headman and National Planning Commission executive director, I-Ben Nashandi, sustained injuries.

In a statement on Friday, the Ondonga Traditional Authority announced that Nepando and Nashandi were carrying out their customary duties when a known party to the dispute allegedly opened fire.

This occurred during a duly constituted dispute resolution session of the Iikokola Community Court, convened in line with the Community Courts Act and the Traditional Authorities Act.

Family friend and attorney general, Festus Mbandeka, says Nashandi is currently hospitalised and in stable condition.

"This brutal shooting of traditional headmen is heartbreaking and deeply disturbing. It is an attack not only on two respected leaders, but on traditional authorities, and the peace we hold dear," says Amutenya.

Amutenya says the attack has instilled fear among many leaders, and undermines the sacred role of traditional institutions as pillars of guidance, reconciliation, and development.

"We extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to the family and community of 'elenga' (headman) Sem Nepando during this time of profound loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy of service live on," says Amutenya.

He also wished Nashandi a speedy recovery and strength as he heals from the traumatic ordeal.

Amutenya emphasised that the tragedy is a call to all to stand together and renew their collective commitment to protecting those who selflessly serve their communities and uphold Namibia's values of peace, respect, and humanity.

