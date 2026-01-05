Namibia: Angolan Woman Dies in Ondangwa Road Accident

An Angolan national died on Friday evening after being hit by a pickup truck on the busy B1 road at Ondangwa.

Oshana deputy commissioner for criminal investigations Frederick Ndjadila confirmed the incident to The Namibian.

"The adult female was attempting to cross the road when she was knocked down by the vehicle," Ndjadila said.

The police noted that the deceased's next of kin have not yet been informed as the victim is an Angolan national.

Ndjadila added that the driver of the white pickup truck remained at the scene and fully cooperated with the police. The driver was subjected to an alcohol breathalyser test, which indicated a reading below the legal limit.

"As it stands, no arrest has been made, and police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the accident are continuing," he said.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns around pedestrian safety along major routes such as the B1, particularly at night when visibility is limited.

The police urged all road users to exercise caution, especially on busy highways.

