Rwanda: Newborns to Get Hepatitis B Vaccine

Rwanda has officially introduced the universal hepatitis B birth dose vaccine into its national routine immunisation programme to protect newborns from the highly infectious hepatitis B virus (HBV).

The new intervention ensures that every newborn in the country receives the first dose of the hepatitis B vaccine within 24 hours of birth, Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) said in a statement on Friday, January 2.

Also read: Rwanda on track to eliminate Hepatitis B by 2030 - RBC

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The early vaccination aims to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HBV, which is the most common route of infection and can lead to chronic liver disease later in life.

Hepatitis B is a viral liver infection that can be passed from an infected mother to her baby during childbirth.

When infection occurs at birth, up to 95 per cent of infants risk developing chronic hepatitis B, which significantly increases the likelihood of liver cirrhosis or liver cancer in adulthood.

Also read: Inside Rwanda's fight against Hepatitis B

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends timely administration of a hepatitis B birth dose within 24 hours of birth as a critical intervention to prevent mother-to-child transmission, followed by subsequent vaccine doses later in infancy for full protection.

The prevalence of Hepatitis B in Rwanda stands at 0.25 percent, based on the latest annual report covering July 2023 to June 2024. This means that for every 10,000 people visiting health facilities and getting tested, 25 are confirmed positive.

Also raed: WHO-approved test panel for HIV, Syphilis and Hepatitis B unveiled in Kigali

To ensure a smooth rollout, health facilities across the country are prepared to provide the birth dose on time, including for infants born outside health facilities, RBC said.

"Health workers have received training, and cold chain systems have been reinforced to ensure vaccine safety and availability," read part of the statement.

RBC also called on health workers, parents, communities and partners to support the nationwide vaccination effort and ensure every newborn gets the vaccine dose on time.