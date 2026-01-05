Rwanda: Health Issues With Online Work

The Covid pandemic passed five years ago. The lockdown that followed, practically worldwide, changed the world in multiple ways, including work practices. In many professions where there was no direct contact with the public, individuals started working online from home. This included teaching and learning in schools as well.

Now, after a stable situation has been achieved, work from home still continues for some companies, which allow workers to work from home or give liberty to individuals who choose to do so as per their convenience. It may be occasional or for a short or longer duration. Online work also includes distance learning programmes, online training, and meetings.

Though it provides the comfort of working from home and avoids traffic on roads, it is associated with some health risks as well. Online working involves continuous sitting for prolonged periods. There is no movement as involved in travelling to an office, walking towards a workspace, or moving around during work. This increases the risk of constipation, indigestion, backache, and joint stiffness. Poor movement can cause muscle soreness and weakness, particularly in middle-aged and elderly individuals. Central obesity may occur, which is a risk factor for hypertension, diabetes, and heart problems.

Eye strain and finger cramps result from working continuously using a laptop or mobile phone. This manifests as headache, eye fatigue, painful cramps, and abnormal sensations such as tingling or numbness in the fingers and arms.

In some places, there is no fixed time for online work. This makes people lazy, and they do not follow a regular timetable for sleeping, waking up, getting ready, meals, and work, and may even procrastinate. This makes their routine chaotic and is not good for physical health. Youngsters tend to stay awake till late at night and wake up late. This affects their meal timings and digestion. When one constantly sleeps late at night, the body and mind do not feel rested, despite sleeping for 7 to 8 hours. This increases the risk of stress-related problems such as forgetfulness, anxiety, depression, and even high blood pressure and diabetes. Procrastination results in delay in work and meeting deadlines, which further augments stress. Irregular routines can also cause insomnia or other sleep disturbances.

In virtual meetings or learning, a person is unable to focus as well as in physical interaction. This becomes more significant in online distance learning. The impact a speaker has in a physical meeting or interaction is often lacking in online discussions, meetings, or learning. Inevitable distractions at home tend to disturb work, resulting in anxiety and stress.

Individuals staying at home are more likely to indulge in recreational drinking or smoking, consume excessive tea or coffee, and indulge in favourite snacks. This is likely to increase obesity and other health issues such as hypertension, diabetes mellitus, high lipid levels, heart problems, and arthritis.

Lack of direct physical interaction between two humans and staying at home for prolonged hours continuously is likely to cause feelings of isolation, resulting in depression. Minor problems that could be solved by discussion between two persons often disturb mental peace and result in stress and anxiety. Thus, one may suffer from depression, stress, or anxiety generated due to multiple causes related to online work. This increases vulnerability to developing chronic health issues.

These health issues can be avoided by following a healthy lifestyle. Maintaining a regular timetable for sleeping and waking, taking regular meals with all necessary nutrients, and engaging in regular physical exercise as per one's capability are useful in this regard. It is equally important to avoid excess tea and coffee. Alcohol and smoking should be completely avoided. In difficult or stressful situations, it is advisable to take a deep breath, think calmly about what can be done, and discuss possible solutions with concerned people in a calm manner.

Dr Rachna Pande is a specialist in internal medicine.