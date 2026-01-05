Rwanda: Unity, Culture Highlight Rwandans' New Year Fete in Moscow

Rwanda's Ambassador to Russia, Maj Gen Joseph Nzabamwita, and his spouse attended New Year celebrations organized by the Rwanda Community Abroad (RCA) with the support of the Embassy, on January 1.

The event brought together Rwandans living in Moscow and nearby regions, mainly students from different universities, as well as embassy staff and their family members.

The Rwandan community leader in Russia, Alex Rukeratabaro, thanked the Ambassador for his attendance and continued support of RCA social events that promote unity and Rwandan culture in the Russian Federation.

Rukeratabaro welcomed new members to the community and invited them to actively participate in RCA activities.

The Ambassador shared highlights from the end-of-year message of President Paul Kagame, reflecting on Rwanda's milestones of 2025, continued progress, and the role of young people in sustaining achievements, addressing national challenges through innovation, and shaping Rwanda's future.

The Ambassador recalled several key milestones achieved in 2025, as highlighted by the President, which elevated Rwanda's international profile. These include the first-ever International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA), and the annual Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa (NEISA).

Ambassador Nzabamwita also thanked the RCA football team for reaching the quarter-finals of the UN Games of Friendship football tournament last September, where Rwanda was awarded a trophy for having the best fans of the tournament.

He encouraged new students to volunteer in various community activities, including sports teams, the traditional dance troupe, music and cultural preservation initiatives, event organization, and protocol, to represent Rwanda while abroad.

The celebration continued in a joyful atmosphere, with guests sharing meals and drinks and enjoying dances in a warm festive setting. The evening featured performances by the cultural dance troupe Imena mu Nganzo, a live music band, and other entertainment.