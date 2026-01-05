Malawi: Renaissance Seeds Made K8 Million Wealth Seed Donation to Flood Victims of Mkhula Constituency in Nkhotakota

A Local SEED Manufacturing Company Renaissance SEEDS Cohas donated beans and maize seeds to 100 households in Nkhotakota Mkhula constituency who have been affected by flash floods. The company has also donated 500kgs of ZM623 maize certified seed and 200kgs of Nua45 Beans seed.

Speaking to the media, the company's CSR Manager, Tamandani Kalele, said the donation is a response to the area's Member of Parliament Skeffa Chimoto's plea of immediate assistance to flash floods victims.

Kalele said the donation will help farmers whose crops have been washed away to have access to plant again while recovering from the floods damages.

In his remarks MP Skeffa Chimoto Mlongoti, commended the company for timely support, calling for well-wishers, companies to emulate the same.

"We still have a huge gap to reach 695 people who have been affected with flash floods in the Mkhula constituency, its my plea to companies and stakeholders to urgently act and provide necessary support to the victims," said Chimoto.

One of the beneficiaries, Yohane Legison, Senior group Pharaoh from the Area of Senior Chief Mwadzama said the support has restored lost hope to farmers whose crops have been washed away.