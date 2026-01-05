Namibia: SPYL Urges UN to Defend Venezuela's Sovereignty

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) is urging the United Nations to take action to defend Venezuela's sovereignty.

This follows reports that the United States has launched an attack on Venezuela and captured the country's president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife.

In a statement issued on Saturday, SPYL secretary Ephraim Nekongo condemned what he termed acts of aggression.

"We urge the United Nations to act with

urgency and decisively to defend Venezuela's sovereignty, uphold the UN Charter, and safeguard the rights and lives of the Venezuelan people," he said.

Nekongo said the SPYL rejects any action that undermines international law, national sovereignty or the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

The SPYL remains committed to justice, self-determination and solidarity among the peoples of the global South, Nekongo said.

"We reject any foreign intervention that threatens the democratic will of the Venezuelan people and their right to determine their own future," he added.

Nekongo further called for the immediate cessation of all military actions targeting Venezuela, the safe return of Maduro to Venezuela, and an opportunity for the Venezuelan people to govern themselves freely and in accordance with their constitutional processes.

He said regional and international bodies should support peaceful, lawful and legitimate mechanisms that respect Venezuela's self-determination and electoral integrity.

Nekongo said the international community, particularly progressive forces, must not turn a blind eye to actions that threaten sovereignty and progress.

"Let us stand in solidarity with Venezuela and oppose imperialist threats that jeopardise regional and international peace," he said.