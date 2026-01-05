Namibia: Oshana Village Resident in Hospital After Violent New Year Brawl At Ongwediva

A resident of a village in the Oshana region was hospitalised with serious head injuries on New Year's Day following a violent altercation involving a panga, bottles and stones at a bar at Ongwediva.

Petrus Antonio (40) was testing out fireworks at a bar in the Mandume location when four suspects approached him and tried to stop him.

Oshana police deputy commissioner Fredrick Ndjadila said the initial incident took place on Wednesday night when Antonio refused to stop his fireworks, prompting the suspects to insult him, leading to a physical fight.

During the fight, Ndjadila said, Antonio was struck in the face with an empty beer bottle and sustained an open wound.

"It is alleged that one of the suspects attempted to hack Antonio with a panga but failed. Antonio reportedly overpowered the suspect, grabbed the panga and struck one of the suspects on the head in self-defence," he said.

After the fight, Antonio and the suspects went home to sleep, the police reported.

The following day at about 13h00, Antonio allegedly returned to the bar and met the suspects.

Ndjadila said a fight broke out again, during which Antonio was assaulted with stones, sustaining multiple open wounds on the head.

"He was rushed to Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, where he is admitted and is reported to be in a stable condition," Ndjadila said.

Ndjadila said one of the suspects later reported to the police at Ongwediva and opened a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against Antonio.

Ndjadila said no arrests were made, investigations are continuing and charges may change as the case develops.

"The complainant held a panga and that is considered an attempted murder," Ndjadila said.

