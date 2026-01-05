Ethiopia: PM Abiy Highlights Ethio-Djibouti Railway As Key to Strengthening National Logistics

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the Ethio-Djibouti Railway Corporation today, emphasizing the railway's pivotal role in enhancing the country's operational capacity and supporting Ethiopia's ambitious development goals.

During the visit, the Prime Minister noted that as Ethiopia's economy grows, logistics continues to be a major factor influencing sustained development.

He praised the railway's progress in domestic construction efforts, highlighting how it reflects a commitment to building local expertise, boosting efficiency, and ensuring long-term sustainability within the transport sector.

"Logistics is a complex system that includes everything from ports to railways, highways, transport services, and storage facilities," PM Abiy explained.

He added that significant strides are already being made in areas under national control, including dry ports, railway upgrades, highways, and warehouse projects.

The Prime Minister stressed that tackling these logistical challenges in a coordinated way will be crucial to removing bottlenecks and strengthening the foundation for Ethiopia's broader economic growth.