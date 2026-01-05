Ethiopia: PM Abiy Highlights Ethio-Djibouti Railway As Key to Strengthening National Logistics

4 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited the Ethio-Djibouti Railway Corporation today, emphasizing the railway's pivotal role in enhancing the country's operational capacity and supporting Ethiopia's ambitious development goals.

During the visit, the Prime Minister noted that as Ethiopia's economy grows, logistics continues to be a major factor influencing sustained development.

He praised the railway's progress in domestic construction efforts, highlighting how it reflects a commitment to building local expertise, boosting efficiency, and ensuring long-term sustainability within the transport sector.

"Logistics is a complex system that includes everything from ports to railways, highways, transport services, and storage facilities," PM Abiy explained.

He added that significant strides are already being made in areas under national control, including dry ports, railway upgrades, highways, and warehouse projects.

The Prime Minister stressed that tackling these logistical challenges in a coordinated way will be crucial to removing bottlenecks and strengthening the foundation for Ethiopia's broader economic growth.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.