Morocco/South Africa: South Africa Bow Out of TotalEnergies CAF Afcon Morocco 2025

South Africa's TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 campaign came to an end on Sunday night as they were edged out 2-1 by Cameroon in their Round of 16 clash in Rabat.

Bafana Bafana dominated long spells of the contest but were ultimately undone by a lack of cutting edge in front of goal, while Cameroon proved ruthless when opportunities came their way.

Hugo Broos' side started brightly and enjoyed the bulk of possession in the opening period. However, despite creating three gilt-edged opportunities in the first half, Bafana were unable to find the breakthrough.

Cameroon weathered the early pressure and struck first shortly before the break. A partially cleared set-piece fell kindly on the edge of the area and, after a deflected effort, the Indomitable Lions took the lead against the run of play.

The five-time champions doubled their advantage early in the second half, capitalising on another moment of uncertainty in the South African defence to leave Bafana with a mountain to climb.

South Africa continued to push forward in search of a way back into the match and finished with 66 percent possession and 18 attempts at goal. Their pressure was finally rewarded late on when substitute Evidence Makgopa pulled one back with a well-taken finish, setting up a tense finale.

Despite sustained late pressure and several promising situations in the closing stages, Bafana were unable to find an equaliser, as Cameroon defended resolutely to book their place in the quarter-finals.

The result brings South Africa's tournament to a close after four matches, with Broos' youthful side showing encouraging spells of play but ultimately falling short at the knockout stage.

There is still one COSAFA side remaining in the competition as Mozambique take on Nigeria in their Round of 16 clash on Monday at 19h00 GMT.