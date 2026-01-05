Rwanda: Ngoma - Nine Dead, Six Injured in Lightning Incident

4 January 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Charles Nyandwi

Nine people were killed and six others injured after lightning struck a group of farmers sheltering from the rain in Jarama Sector, Ngoma District.

The incident occurred on Sunday, January 4, at around 5.30pm as the victims were cultivating in in Jarama Wetland when heavy rain began, prompting them to seek shelter in a nearby house used by port guards at Mbuye harbour, according to the Governor of Eastern Province, Prudence Rubingisa.

"The lightning struck 15 people who had taken shelter from the rain. Nine of them died on the spot, including three women," Rubingisa told The New Times on Sunday evening.

Jarama Sector borders Burundi and lies along the Akagera River, an area that hosts nine ports, including Mbuye, where the victims had sought shelter.

Rubingisa added that some of the farmers sustained minor injuries and were taken to Jarama Health Centre, while others were transferred to Ngoma District Hospital for further medical attention.

"Those who were psychologically affected by the loss of their loved ones are also receiving care," he said.

There was no damage to infrastructure or property reported in the incident, the governor said.

He added that officials were supporting the affected families as they organised burial arrangements.

The governor urged the public to follow safety guidelines issued by the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA), especially during the ongoing rainy season.

"People should avoid sheltering under trees during rain, refrain from using mobile phones in stormy conditions, ensure public gathering places are equipped with lightning arresters, and properly secure roofs," Rubingisa said.

