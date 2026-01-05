Tunisia: Ftf Mutually Terminates Contracts With National Team's Entire Technical Staff

4 January 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Jan. 4 — The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) announced in a statement on Sunday evening that it has mutually agreed to terminate the contractual relationship with the entire technical staff of the senior national team.

The Tunisian team were eliminated in the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (Morocco 2025) after losing on Saturday to Mali on penalties at the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, following a 1-1 draw at the end of regular and extra time.

The national team finished the group stage in second place in Group C, with one win against Uganda (3-1), a loss to Nigeria (2-3), and a draw with Tanzania (1-1).

