South Africa: Condolences for Victims of North West Lightning Bolt Incident

Government has extended its condolences to the families and friends of those killed by lightning at the Mphebatho Troop Festival that was held recently in the North West.

This as lighting struck at the annual festival that was held at the Dertig Sports Ground on Saturday.

"The incident, caused by a lightning strike, resulted in more than 40 people, mostly spectators and troopers, being adversely affected. Emergency services responded promptly, and those injured were immediately attended to. Patients were taken to Mathibestad Clinic for observation, while others were transferred to Jubilee Hospital for further medical care," acting Government spokesperson Nomonde Mnukwa said in a statement.

It was reported that two people lost their lives in the incident. "Government extends its heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have passed on and wishes all those injured a speedy and full recovery.

"Government commends emergency personnel and healthcare workers for their swift response and ongoing care and continues to work closely with relevant authorities to monitor the situation," she said.

Meanwhile, North West Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi accompanied by MEC for Health Sello Lehari and Mayor of the Moretele Local Municipality, George Manyike and other dignitaries will visit the families of the two deceased.

"Premier Mokgosi takes this opportunity to extend his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes all other affected individuals a speedy recovery. The visit will be preceded by checking up on survivors of this unfortunate incident," the Office of the Premier said ahead of the visit on Monday, 5 January.