South Sudan: Joint Statement On the Killing of an Unmiss Staff Member

22 December 2025
United States Embassy (Juba)
press release

The Embassies of Canada, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States strongly condemn the killing of UNMISS staff member Bol Rhoch Mayol Kuot after he was forcibly detained by security actors last week in Western Bahr el Ghazal.

We express our deepest condolences to Mr. Bol's family and to all his UNMISS colleagues. We take note that the transitional government has issued a statement affirming its commitment to accountability for those responsible for this heinous act. We call upon the South Sudanese authorities to fully follow through on this commitment so that those responsible for Mr. Bol's death are brought to justice.

