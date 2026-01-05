Sudan: Al-Eisir - Sudanese People Show Remarkable Resilience Despite Challenges

4 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism, Khalid Al-Eisir, said that the 70th anniversary of Sudan's independence is an occasion that calls for reflection on the state's trajectory since gaining independence, and for recalling the achievements and challenges of those decades, as well as the important political, economic, and social lessons they have yielded.

In a press statement marking Independence Day, Al-Eisir referred to the challenges Sudan has faced, noting that the exceptional circumstances the country has experienced in recent years have intensified these challenges and cast a heavy shadow over the lives of citizens and the functioning of state institutions.

He noted that, despite these challenges, the Sudanese people have maintained a remarkable capacity for resilience, along with a rich legacy of values rooted in coexistence, tolerance, and national affiliation. He underscored the importance of assuming collective responsibility toward the present and working together for a clearer and more stable future.

He added that, as the country enters 2026, the question remains whether the coming years can mark the beginning of a new path based on an inclusive national vision and a modern concept of governance and development--one that meets the aspirations of the Sudanese people for peace, stability, and prosperity.

