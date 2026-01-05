Sudan Backs Saudi Stance, Calls for Comprehensive Solution in Yemen

- In an official statement issued on Saturday, the Government of the Republic of Sudan affirmed its support for the position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding political developments in Yemen and called for peaceful solutions that preserve the unity of the Republic of Yemen.

Below is the press statement:

The Republic of Sudan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Office of the Official Spokesperson and Media Directorate

In accordance with its membership in the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, the Government of the Republic of Sudan endorses all the prudent initiatives and positions of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia concerning political developments in the Republic of Yemen. This includes Saudi Arabia's response to the recent request by His Excellency President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Mohamed Al-Elaimi, to convene a comprehensive conference in the city of Riyadh for all southern components to engage in dialogue and reach just and peaceful solutions to the southern issue.

Furthermore, the Government of Sudan underscores the importance of respecting the security and stability of the Republic of Yemen and calls on all Yemeni parties to engage in negotiations aimed at reaching a peaceful solution that ensures stability and safeguards the country from the risks of external interference seeking to fragment the unity of the Republic of Yemen.