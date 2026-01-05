Sudan: TSC President Attends Mobilized Forces Graduation in Khartoum

Khartoum, Jan. 3, 2026 (SUNA) - President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, made a surprise visit to attend the graduation ceremony of the second batch of mobilized volunteers from Al-Karama (the Dignity) camps in South Khartoum on Saturday.

The event, held at Al-Ingaz Stadium, was attended by Wali of Khartoum State, Ahmed Osman Hamza, and Head of Popular Resistance in Khartoum State, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Ishag Abdullah Al-Zubair.

TSC President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces was warmly received by citizens chanting supportive slogans.

Wali Hamza praised the Armed Forces' advances and the Popular Resistance's role in supporting stability and citizen return. Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Al-Zubair stated that the graduation aims to enhance community participation in national recovery efforts.