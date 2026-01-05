Sudan: Humanitarian Aid Convoy From Egyptian Red Crescent Arrives At Ashkit Border Crossing

- A humanitarian aid convoy dispatched by the Egyptian Red Crescent Society arrived on Friday at the Ashkit border crossing in Wadi Halfa Locality, en route to the Sudanese Red Crescent Society.

The convoy comprises approximately 70 tons of food assistance, shelter materials, medical consumables, and personal hygiene kits.

It was received by the Egyptian Consul in Wadi Halfa, Ambassador Bassim Tamam, representatives of the General Secretariat of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, and officials at the Ashkit crossing.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The convoy was accompanied by the Administrative Director of the Egyptian Red Crescent, Yassir Abdullah.

The Emergency Representative of the Sudanese Red Crescent General Secretariat and Supervisor in Wadi Halfa Locality, Bushi Mahmoud, expressed appreciation to the Egyptian people for their sustained humanitarian support, affirming the depth and resilience of ties between the two brotherly peoples.

For his part, Abdullah said this marks the first land convoy provided by the the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, noting that it was preceded by three humanitarian shipments delivered via Port Sudan several months ago. He explained that the current convoy consists of 12 trucks that traveled approximately 2,000 kilometers, voicing his satisfaction at being present in Sudan.

Meanwhile, Tamam said he was pleased to witness cooperation between the two Red Crescent Societies, reiterating the Egyptian government's commitment to continuing humanitarian assistance to those affected in Sudan.