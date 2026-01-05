Sudan: TSC Member Dr. Nuwara Reviews Performance of Health and Education Ministries

- Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Dr. Nuwara Abu Mohamed Tahir, held separate meetings with Federal Minister of Health Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim and Federal Minister of Education and National Orientation Al-Tohami Al-Zain Hajar.

During the meetings, Dr. Nuwara reviewed the performance of the two ministries over the past period, examined their plans for the upcoming phase, and assessed ongoing efforts to enhance service delivery in the health and education sectors.

The TSC Member received a comprehensive briefing on the Ministry of Health's initiatives to rehabilitate hospitals and health centers, strengthen preventive health services and primary healthcare, and expand coordination and cooperation with national and international organizations in support of various health sectors.

On education, Dr. Nuwara reaffirmed the state's commitment to supporting the educational process, underscoring that education remains one of the government's top priorities in the coming period.

She stressed the importance of sustaining efforts to improve the quality of education and develop curricula through a thorough review of the ministry's plans, while also working to prepare a conducive educational environment. Dr. Nuwara further pledged to address and overcome all impediments to enable the ministry to fully carry out its entrusted mandate.