Uganda: Sanyuka TV Set for the 2025 Uncut Awards - Unfiltered

Sanyuka TV is set to kick off 2026 with the 2025 Uncut Awards: Unfiltered, scheduled for Monday, January 5, 2026, from 4pm to 7pm at the National Conference Centre (NCC).

The Uncut Awards celebrate the moments, voices, and conversations that defined 2025, spotlighting raw, honest, and unfiltered content that dominated public discourse.

From viral moments to headline-making opinions, the awards recognise the stories and personalities that kept the nation talking throughout the year.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on DStv, StarTimes, GOtv free-to-air, Azam TV, and AfroMobile, allowing audiences across different platforms to follow the event in real time.

Bold, real, and unapologetic, the 2025 Uncut Awards: Unfiltered promise a high-energy night that not only reflects on the past year but also sets the tone for conversations in the year ahead.