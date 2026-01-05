Kenya: Uhuru's Brother Muhoho Retained Money Meant for Raila Agents - Junet

Nairobi — National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed has given a detailed account of why agents allied to the Azimio la Umoja coalition were neither paid nor deployed to polling stations during the 2022 General Election, placing the blame squarely on former President Uhuru Kenyatta and his brother, Muhoho Kenyatta.

Junet, who served in the Azimio la Umoja campaign secretariat during the 2022 polls, was responding to renewed accusations by Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, who has alleged that he mishandled campaign funds--claims long cited by critics as contributing to the coalition's failure to clinch the presidency.

In a statement issued Saturday, the Suna East MP said responsibility for the agents' debacle lay beyond his control.

"The answer is simple, clear, and verifiable: former President Uhuru Kenyatta released the funds meant for election agents to his blood brother, Muhoho Kenyatta," Junet said.

According to Junet, Muhoho subsequently appointed a man identified as Patrick Mburu to oversee the recruitment and payment of agents.

Mburu, Junet said, presented himself as an IT expert capable of detecting and preventing manipulation of results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He further claimed that Mburu remains a close aide of the former president, citing his recent travel to Nigeria alongside Uhuru Kenyatta and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka as evidence of his continued proximity to key political figures.

Raila locked out

Junet also alleged that Muhoho operated from a highly restricted office in Nairobi's Westlands, which he said was inaccessible even to Azimio's presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

"It is from this office--out of bounds for nearly all of us--that they claimed to handle agents' payments and other logistics. These are facts, not conjecture," Junet said, daring Uhuru and Muhoho Kenyatta to publicly deny the allegations.

He maintained that no agents were ultimately deployed for Raila Odinga in key regions, including Mt Kenya and Luo Nyanza, describing the episode as "a long con game."

Junet also dismissed claims that he betrayed Odinga, arguing that his continued elevation within the party contradicted such assertions.

"Hon. Raila Odinga would have had no reason whatsoever to appoint me as Leader of Minority in the National Assembly if I had truly betrayed him," Junet said, adding that he had handled sensitive party assignments "with fidelity and diligence."

The Suna East MP was responding to Senator Sifuna, who accused him of deflecting blame and questioned when funds from Uhuru Kenyatta allegedly became problematic.

Sifuna: Uhuru financed us

Sifuna insisted that Uhuru was a key financier of the Odinga campaign.

"The funds that we in ODM used for our campaigns largely came from former President Uhuru Kenyatta. He supported us in every possible way," Sifuna said.

"I would like to ask Junet: when exactly did Uhuru's money become bad? When you were receiving it, which portion did you fail to remit to the party and instead spend with your wives?"

The ODM Secretary-General said the renewed debate was timely as the party prepares to audit the 2022 election, adding that all leaders should openly account for their roles during the campaign period.

Sifuna also dismissed claims that ODM had shifted its political stance ahead of the 2027 General Election, maintaining that party leader Raila Odinga has never endorsed President William Ruto for a second term.

"Raila told me clearly that Ruto must go home in 2027," Sifuna said.

The public exchange has laid bare deepening divisions within ODM and the wider Azimio coalition, as internal fissures continue to emerge ahead of the 2027 polls.