Zimbabwe: MSD Warns of More Heavy Rains As Thunderstorms Sweep Across Zim

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned that unsettled weather conditions are set to continue after widespread thunderstorms brought heavy rain to parts of the country including Harare and surrounding provinces.

In a weather update, the MSD said intense rainfall was recorded in several locations within a 24-hour period with Harare Southerton receiving 100 millimetres.

Other high totals were measured in Murehwa (95mm), Harare Mufakose (92mm), Chinhoyi (74mm) and Henderson (66mm).

"Widespread thunderstorms were experienced countrywide, with heavy rainfall recorded in parts of Harare and Mashonaland," the MSD said noting that the downpours were driven by abundant moisture over much of the country.

The department said conditions on Monday began with mostly cloudy and mild weather before rising temperatures combined with moisture to trigger scattered thundershowers later in the day.

Looking ahead, the MSD forecast mostly cloudy and mild conditions on Tuesday morning becoming warmer in the afternoon with scattered thunderstorms expected across all regions.

It warned that localised heavy rainfall is probable over Mashonaland West, Harare Metropolitan and Mashonaland East.

By Wednesday, the department said weather conditions would remain partly cloudy and mild in the morning turning warm in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers likely towards the evening.

The MSD urged members of the public to take precautions during the stormy period.

"The public is advised to avoid crossing flooded rivers to prevent loss of life and to seek shelter in a safe building or hard-topped vehicle to avoid lightning strikes," the department said.

MSD said they will continue monitoring the situation closely as the country moves through the peak of the rainy season with disaster risk agencies on alert for possible flooding and lightning-related incidents.