East Africa: Ethiopia Presses Political Parties to Commit to Peaceful Elections, Consolidating Nat'l Unity

The Ministry of Peace has called on political parties to take responsibility for ensuring a peaceful and successful upcoming national election, stressing the central role of elections in nation-state building and sustaining peace.

The call was made during a consultative forum jointly organized by the Ministry of Peace and the Ethiopian Political Parties Joint Council under the theme "Peaceful Political Activity for Peaceful Elections."

Ethiopia's 7th general election is scheduled for June 1, 2026, when voters will elect members of the House of People's Representatives in a vote expected to shape and consolidate the nation's political landscape.

The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has begun preparations, introducing digital registration for voters and candidates--a first step toward modernizing the electoral process, while political parties receive training to better engage the electorate.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking at today's consultative forum, Minister of Peace Mohamed Idris said elections represent the most important platform for building a stable nation and safeguarding peace.

He emphasized that political parties must approach the electoral process with a strong sense of patriotism and commitment to the public interest.

The Minister noted that Ethiopia is transitioning away from past practices where political power was pursued through force and the barrel of gun.

Instead, he described elections as a formal mechanism through which politicians and citizens enter into a mutual agreement based on democratic principles.

According to Mohamed, elections reflect humanity's political progress and civilizational development.

He added that creating a lasting legacy for future generations is only possible through mature, democratic, and peaceful electoral processes.

On his part, Chairperson of Political Parties Joint Council Solomon Ayele highlighted the need for political actors to adapt their activities to changing global realities.

Chairman further underlined that political parties bear a major responsibility in ensuring that the upcoming elections are conducted peacefully.

Solomon concluded by stating that fulfilling this responsibility would help strengthen a political environment rooted in peace, democracy, and mutual respect.