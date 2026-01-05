Ethiopia: Oman's Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Arrives in Addis Ababa for Official Visit

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Ali Al Harthy, has arrived in Addis Ababa for an official visit.

Upon his arrival at Bole International Airport, Sheikh Khalifa was warmly received by Ambassador Dewano Kedir, Director-General for Middle East, Asia, and Pacific Affairs at Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his visit, the Omani undersecretary is expected to hold discussions with senior Ethiopian government officials on issues of mutual interest, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.