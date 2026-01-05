East Africa: Ethiopia Maximizing Efforts to Advance Humanitarian Self-Reliance, Deputy PM Says

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia has taken a major step toward strengthening its humanitarian self-reliance with the first meeting of the newly restructured Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Council, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh said.

The Deputy Prime Minister presided over the inaugural meeting of the reformed Council, which brings together religious institutions, community associations, civil society organizations, the private sector, and government bodies under a single, inclusive framework.

"We are at a pivotal moment in securing Ethiopia's humanitarian self-reliance," Temesgen said. "The newly restructured Council represents the full breadth of our society and will play a vital role in building a humanitarian system that stands on its own feet and serves people with dignity."

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Council's inclusive structure is designed to reflect Ethiopia's social diversity and strengthen disaster preparedness and response through collaboration, early action, and strong institutional capacity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Guided by an updated policy framework, a strengthened legal proclamation, and a revitalized Disaster Response Fund, the Council aims to reduce avoidable loss and suffering by mobilizing public resources more effectively and responding to crises before they escalate.

Participants emphasized that lasting solutions to humanitarian challenges require sustainable institutional capacity rather than dependence on external assistance.

Temesgen noted that since the summer of 2016 E.C., the government has pursued comprehensive reforms--guided by clear national roadmaps--to shift from dependency to productivity, adding that tangible results are now becoming visible.

Key government priorities include establishing a reliable and sustainable Disaster Response Fund, organizing strategic emergency stockpiles at both federal and regional levels, and ensuring that displaced citizens are durably resettled and supported to rebuild productive livelihoods.

The meeting also reaffirmed Ethiopia's long-standing tradition of mutual support and collective responsibility, with a renewed commitment to strengthening community-based resilience across all regions.

While acknowledging the challenges ahead, participants stressed that the journey toward humanitarian self-reliance will be guided by knowledge, wise leadership, and the unifying principle of Medemer.

With a shared sense of purpose, Council members committed to working together to build a nation capable of meeting its humanitarian needs with confidence, compassion, and self-reliance.