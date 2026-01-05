South Africa: Proteas Men and Women Will Eye 2026 for T20 Breakthrough

The schedule for both sides is filled to the brim with series long and short, at home and away, in all three formats. But lifting an ICC T20 World Cup trophy will be foremost in their minds.

A Cricket World Cup always seems to be around every second corner and in 2026 it's no different. Both the men's and women's T20 Cricket World Cups will take place, and both Proteas national sides will aim to do one better than they did in the previous editions of the tournament.

In June 2024, the Proteas Men made their very first World Cup final when they reached the pinnacle in Bridgetown, Barbados, against India. They fell short of lifting the trophy by seven runs. Four months later, the Proteas Women tasted the same fate against New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates, falling short by 32 runs at the final hurdle.

The Proteas Men will have the first opportunity to seal silverware when they jet over to India and Sri Lanka at the start of February for the month-long tournament. It will be head coach Shukri Conrad's first white-ball appearance at the helm of the national men's side. They have been rocky in T20 internationals in 2025, but they will hope everything clicks once they touch down on the subcontinent.

The Proteas Women, meanwhile, who have made the final of the last two T20 World Cups, fly over to England...