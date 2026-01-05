South Africa: Proteas Men and Women Will Eye 2026 for T20 Breakthrough

4 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Keanan Hemmonsbey

The schedule for both sides is filled to the brim with series long and short, at home and away, in all three formats. But lifting an ICC T20 World Cup trophy will be foremost in their minds.

A Cricket World Cup always seems to be around every second corner and in 2026 it's no different. Both the men's and women's T20 Cricket World Cups will take place, and both Proteas national sides will aim to do one better than they did in the previous editions of the tournament.

In June 2024, the Proteas Men made their very first World Cup final when they reached the pinnacle in Bridgetown, Barbados, against India. They fell short of lifting the trophy by seven runs. Four months later, the Proteas Women tasted the same fate against New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates, falling short by 32 runs at the final hurdle.

The Proteas Men will have the first opportunity to seal silverware when they jet over to India and Sri Lanka at the start of February for the month-long tournament. It will be head coach Shukri Conrad's first white-ball appearance at the helm of the national men's side. They have been rocky in T20 internationals in 2025, but they will hope everything clicks once they touch down on the subcontinent.

The Proteas Women, meanwhile, who have made the final of the last two T20 World Cups, fly over to England...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.