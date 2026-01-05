South Africa's Children Deserve Better Schooling

4 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Mark Potterton

Funding shortfalls, crowded schools and unequal access to technology threaten learning. Education leaders need to support teachers, improve resources and create safe classrooms for all.

Some of the six-year-olds in our refugee school project struggle to adjust to routines. I think of Mpho (Gift), who was always in trouble for not following directions or not keeping her hands to herself. Sometimes, she threw tantrums. She was repeatedly spoken to for screaming, throwing pencils, running away from her teacher or refusing to go to another classroom for a time-out.

Many teachers have had similar experiences with children who don't seem ready for school. Teachers are sometimes unaware of the dynamics of complex trauma and easily mistake its manifestations as wilful disobedience, defiance or inattention. This leads them to respond as though it were mere "misbehaviour".

Mpho lives with a single mother in a low-income inner-city neighbourhood. Children in such circumstances are at greater risk when they start school. Researchers say that the "neurocognitive and social emotional skills integral to self-regulation undergird early learning and are likely to be compromised for children growing up in poverty and other adverse circumstances".

Today's planners can use data and AI to understand difficult social and economic contexts more precisely. Instead of just focusing on daily news (waves), they can look for deep, slow-moving forces (tides) such as automation, demographic shifts...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.