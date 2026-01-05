Namibia: AR Describes US Actions Against Venezuela As 'Heinous' and Violation of International Law

The Affirmative Repositioning (AR) has condemned what it describes as "illegal heinous acts" by the United States (US) against Venezuela, saying the actions not only violate the country's sovereignty but also undermine international law.

This comes after US president Donald Trump carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela, arresting its president, Nicolás Maduro, and his wife.

In a statement issued on Saturday, AR says the actions threaten global peace and stability, terming it as unwarranted aggression against Venezuela and demanding the release of Maduro and his wife.

"As a revolutionary force of the left, we call upon all progressive nations, parties and organisations to fearlessly denounce the US' aggression on Venezuela," says AR head of communications George Kambala.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to reports, the US has long accused Maduro of leading an international drug trafficking organisation, which Maduro has allegedly denied.

AR has accused Western imperialist forces of attempting to gain control of Venezuela's resources by destabilising it.

The movement praises the Venezuelan people's resilience, describing them as a nation that has historically resisted external domination.

AR says president Maduro has stood firm in defending his country against what it calls imperialist aggression, a stance for which he is allegedly paying a heavy price.

"We call on the people of Venezuela to stand up and defend their nation and reject any attempts to destabilise the democratic order in their country. We stand with you," Kambala says.