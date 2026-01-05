Namibia: Keetmanshoop Elderly Receive Food Parcels From Municipality

The Keetmanshoop municipality handed over food parcels to the elderly at the southern town on Friday.

The initiative forms part of the municipality's annual support programme, which aims to alleviate household food insecurity among the senior citizens.

Speaking at the event, Keetmanshoop mayor Melody Swartbooi said the purpose of the programme is to give back to the elderly as a small token of appreciation.

"This programme is not to say just take and go on with your life, but it is to show genuine support to the senior citizens."

She said the programme targets strictly qualifying elders, particularly those registered with the municipality from 2024 to date.

"This is to ensure that the contributions reach those mostly in need," she explained.

Swartbooi further said the number of identified beneficiaries currently stands between 1 700 and 1 800 elderly residents, who will all be catered for in two phases with the second phase scheduled for Monday.

"The number of beneficiaries is quite large, and we have identified around 1 700 to 1 800 elderly residents, and that is why the distribution is handled into two phases with reasonable numbers to guarantee justness and dignity for the intended recipients," she said.

Each parcel contains a packet of 500g of sugar, tea bags, and a 750ml bottle of cooking oil among other food items.