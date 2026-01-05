East Africa: Somalia Army's Ground Forces' Chief Inspects Frontline Troops in Central Town

4 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Beledweyne, Somalia — Somalia's army chief for ground forces inspected frontline positions in the central town of Beledweyne on Sunday, urging troops to strengthen national defence and intensify operations against the Al-Shabaab militant group, the military said.

Major General Sahal Abdullahi Omar toured bases used by the 5th and 29th brigades of the 27th division of the Somali National Army in Beledweyne, the administrative capital of the Hiiraan region.

During the visit, Omar met officers and soldiers stationed in the area and called on them to reinforce defensive positions and accelerate the execution of their assigned duties, with a particular focus on ongoing counter-insurgency operations against Al-Shabaab.

The general praised the troops for their role in safeguarding civilians and maintaining stability in the region, according to a military statement.

The inspection forms part of ongoing efforts by Somalia's military leadership to boost morale, strengthen operational readiness and reinforce the armed forces' role in defending the country and restoring security amid continued operations against the Al-Qaeda-linked group.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.