Namibia: Ondonga Traditional Authority Chairperson Condemns Shooting of Oshikoto Headmen

The chairperson of the Ondonga Traditional Authority, John Walenga, has condemned the shooting incident which led to the death of Onelago village headman Sam Nepando and left the headman of Likokola, I-Ben Nashandi, injured on Friday.

According to Oshikoto police commander commissioner Ndeshipanda Lifo, the incident occurred during a meeting about a land dispute related to the erection of a fence that was held at Likokola village in the Onayena constituency of the Oshikoto region.

In a media statement on Friday, Walenga described the violent incident as shocking and said it should be unequivocally condemned.

"These heinous acts of violence against traditional leaders who voluntarily serve their communities to hear disputes, uphold custom and maintain peace and order have no place in our communities. And the targeting of those who serve the public trust is an assault on the very fabric of our society," Walenga said.

He added that community courts are a cornerstone of traditional authorities' customary justice and are institutions grounded in their traditions and values, preserved and practised over centuries, and exist to promote harmony, accountability and social cohesion.

The Ondonga Traditional Authority, through Omukwaniilwa Fillemon Nangolo Shuumbwa, strongly condemned the incident and extended its condolences to the Nepando family and to the entire Ondonga community.

Meanwhile, according to Lifo, Nashandi, who is the executive director at the National Planning Commission (NPC), sustained serious injuries and is receiving medical care at Onandjokwe State Hospital.

"The suspect fled but was later apprehended and is expected to appear in court on Monday morning," she said.

A police investigation into the matter continues. - Nampa

