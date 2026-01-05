East Africa: Ethiopia Gears Up to Welcome Global Visitors for Christmas (Genna) and Timket Celebrations

Ethiopia is finalizing wide-ranging preparations to welcome both international and domestic tourists for the upcoming celebrations of Ethiopian Christmas (Genna) and Epiphany (Timket), according to the Ministry of Tourism.

The preparations form part of a broader government strategy to position tourism as a key driver of economic growth and international engagement.

Speaking to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), Samuel Hailu, CEO of Tourism Development Infrastructure at the ministry, said comprehensive measures have been put in place to ensure quality services and a smooth experience for visitors.

"Multifaceted preparations are underway to provide effective and hospitable services during these iconic festivals," Samuel noted, adding that the ministry has conducted orientations for tour operators, hotel owners, and transport providers.

While Genna and Timket are celebrated nationwide, the historic cities of Lalibela and Gondar remain the main attractions for international tourists.

Lalibela, home to the UNESCO-listed rock-hewn churches, will host Genna celebrations on January 7.

The city is regarded as the spiritual heart of the festival, as thousands of white-robed worshippers gather for overnight prayers in a deeply moving religious atmosphere.

Gondar will take center stage on January 19 for Timket celebrations.

Known for its 17th-century royal castles, the city hosts vibrant ceremonies marked by colorful processions to Fasilides' Bath, where the reenactment of the baptism of Christ draws visitors from around the world.

Ethiopian Epiphany is recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, further enhancing the country's global cultural profile.

Beyond religious tourism, the government has expanded efforts to develop new tourism destinations aimed at unlocking Ethiopia's vast natural and cultural potential.

On the northern shores of Lake Tana, Gorgora has emerged as a new destination for history and nature enthusiasts. The recently inaugurated Gorgora Eco Resort offers opportunities for birdwatching, water sports, and exploration of the ruins of Emperor Susenyos' Palace.

Wonchi, centered around a scenic volcanic crater lake, has become a premier ecotourism destination. Visitors can enjoy hiking, horseback riding, boat trips to the Wenchi Chirkos island monastery, as well as natural hot springs and waterfalls.

In southern Ethiopia, Koysha is part of an integrated development project near Chebera Churchura National Park, renowned for its large populations of elephants and buffaloes.

The Koysha Hydroelectric Project is expected to create a massive reservoir that will support future water-based recreation and cruise tourism.

In Addis Ababa, tourists can combine religious festivities with modern attractions such as Unity Park, Entoto Park, the Science Museum, and the National Palace Museum.

To support visitors, the Ministry of Tourism has launched the "Visit Ethiopia" website, offering destination information and event schedules.

Samuel said the festive preparations align with national transformation initiatives such as Gebeta Le Sheger and Gebeta Le Hager, which have rehabilitated historic sites and opened new regions to international tourism standards.

Private sector operators have also welcomed the government's efforts. Yitayew Tariku, General Manager of Tulight Tour Company, told ENA that improved incentives and a favorable policy environment have encouraged greater private investment in tourism.

"The conditions created by the government motivated us to enter the sector and actively promote Ethiopia's diverse attractions," he said.

Reports also indicate that Ethiopia is increasingly positioning itself as a destination for conference and business tourism.

According to Samuel, the upcoming Genna and Timket celebrations will serve as a showcase of the country's renewed commitment to world-class hospitality and global competitiveness.