East Africa: Ethiopia's Education Sector to Gain Major Boost From Digital Ethiopia 2030 Strategy - Ministry

The Ministry of Education said the Digital Ethiopia 2030 strategy is expected to play a decisive role in improving the quality and accessibility of education across the country.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, State Minister of Education State Minister Kora Tushune said the national digital strategy will significantly support both educational expansion and quality enhancement.

"Digital Ethiopia 2030 will have a vital contribution in ensuring quality education and widening access at all levels," the state minister said.

He recalled that the previous Digital Ethiopia 2025 strategy was successfully implemented, laying a strong foundation for building a skilled and capable society.

According to him, the strategy modernized the teaching and learning process, digitalized student assessments, and strengthened the security and credibility of national examinations.

Kora explained that higher education institutions benefited from the earlier strategy by opening new training fields that accelerated digitalization, improved learning inputs, and created a conducive environment for producing skilled manpower.

"The role of digital technology is indispensable in ensuring quality education and expanding access," he said, noting that the new strategy enables students to continue their education and attend lessons regardless of their location.

He added that Digital Ethiopia 2030 is designed to integrate access with quality, allowing citizens to benefit from digital tools throughout their educational journey.

The state minister also underscored the government's plan to strengthen linkages between higher education institutions and industries to ensure students gain practice-oriented knowledge and skills.

According to him, research conducted on digitalization will be applied practically to support the education sector in fulfilling its national responsibility.

Building on the success of its predecessor, Ethiopia has officially transitioned into its next phase of technological development with the launch of the Digital 2030 Strategy.

Launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in October 2025, Digital Ethiopia 2030 aims to deepen public service efficiency through advanced automation and smarter infrastructure.

Currently operational across 24 federal branches, the government plans to scale these innovations to regional courts to ensure a faster, more transparent justice system nationwide, ENA learnt.