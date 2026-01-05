Ethiopia: Global Vehicle Giant Eyes Major Opportunity in Ethiopia As New Energy Solutions Transform Transport

4 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Emerging energy solutions in Ethiopia could play a transformative role in reshaping the country's transport and logistics sector, according to SHACMAN, a leading global commercial vehicle manufacturer.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), Nicolas Yan, General Manager of SHACMAN's Ethiopia Office, said the adoption of new energy technologies is essential for modernizing the nation's transport system.

He stressed that innovations such as electric and alternative-fuel vehicles have the potential to significantly improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance environmental sustainability across the sector.

Yan noted that Ethiopia's growing focus on clean energy and green transport aligns well with SHACMAN's long-term vision.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"New energy solutions are no longer optional; they are central to the future of transport and logistics," he said.

Headquartered in Xi'an, China, SHACMAN manufactures a wide range of commercial vehicles, including medium- and heavy-duty trucks, military off-road vehicles, refrigerated trucks, and specialized service vehicles.

The company has operated in Ethiopia for more than 15 years, building a solid operational base and strong local partnerships.

Looking ahead, Yan revealed that SHACMAN plans to expand its investment in green energy vehicles in Ethiopia, citing rising demand and supportive policy direction as key drivers.

The general manager added that the company is committed to supporting Ethiopia's efforts to develop a modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly transport system.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.