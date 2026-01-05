Ethiopia: Global Vehicle Giant Eyes Major Opportunity in Ethiopia As New Energy Solutions Transform Transport

Emerging energy solutions in Ethiopia could play a transformative role in reshaping the country's transport and logistics sector, according to SHACMAN, a leading global commercial vehicle manufacturer.

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), Nicolas Yan, General Manager of SHACMAN's Ethiopia Office, said the adoption of new energy technologies is essential for modernizing the nation's transport system.

He stressed that innovations such as electric and alternative-fuel vehicles have the potential to significantly improve efficiency, reduce operational costs, and enhance environmental sustainability across the sector.

Yan noted that Ethiopia's growing focus on clean energy and green transport aligns well with SHACMAN's long-term vision.

"New energy solutions are no longer optional; they are central to the future of transport and logistics," he said.

Headquartered in Xi'an, China, SHACMAN manufactures a wide range of commercial vehicles, including medium- and heavy-duty trucks, military off-road vehicles, refrigerated trucks, and specialized service vehicles.

The company has operated in Ethiopia for more than 15 years, building a solid operational base and strong local partnerships.

Looking ahead, Yan revealed that SHACMAN plans to expand its investment in green energy vehicles in Ethiopia, citing rising demand and supportive policy direction as key drivers.

The general manager added that the company is committed to supporting Ethiopia's efforts to develop a modern, efficient, and environmentally friendly transport system.