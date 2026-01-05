South Africa: 'Tweede Nuwe Jaar' Parade Goes Ahead Despite Last-Minute Court Battle

4 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen

Amid some intense wrangling over venue management and route changes, the Kaapse Klopse are set to prove why the annual parade remains one of the major drawcards on Cape Town's festive calendar, delighting locals with tambourines, banjos, saxophones, vibrant colours and equally dazzling dance moves.

As tens of thousands of performers prepare to take to Cape Town's streets on 5 January for "Tweede Nuwe Jaar" - the annual Kaapse Klopse street parade - celebrations were almost overshadowed by an urgent court battle over a venue and parade routes.

The carnival, rooted in the history of slavery, forced removals and community resilience, will go ahead despite renewed tension between organisers and the City of Cape Town over how one of the city's most significant cultural events is managed.

Euphoria in te run-up to Monday's event was almost derailed by an urgent court bid by the Cape Town Minstrel Carnival Association (CTMCA) over the use of Vygieskraal Stadium, compounded by a late change to the traditional parade route into Bo-Kaap. According to CTMCA spokesperson Sedick Soeker, the City initially turned down their application to use the venue despite compliance with the usual requirements and without providing reasons.

A midnight ruling on 30 December by Western Cape High Court Judge James Lekhuleni ordered the City to make a venue available for CTMCA competitions on 1, 10, 17 and 24 January. The City appealed on New Year's Eve but failed, and on New Year's Day indicated it would take...

