South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay's Courts Brace for High-Profile Criminal Trials in 2026

From corruption allegations involving senior municipal officials, to claims of organised gun running and murder-for-profit syndicates, Nelson Mandela Bay's courts are set for a busy year.

The past year saw a steady stream of arrests, court appearances and investigations linked to corruption, organised crime and violent offences in Nelson Mandela Bay.

From senior municipal officials accused of fraud, to allegations of gun running across provincial borders and murder-for-profit schemes targeting the vulnerable, many of these cases remain unresolved.

As 2026 begins, several matters are entering crucial phases in the courts. Here is a snapshot of some of the most significant cases that will continue to be closely monitored in the months ahead.

Politicians in hot water

In September 2022, the Hawks carried out a series of arrests on charges of fraud and corruption linked to a project to build toilets in some of Nelson Mandela Bay's poorest communities, which aimed to "de-densify" these areas at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The alleged dodgy tender totalled R24-million.

At the centre of these allegations stood two major players: suspended city manager Noxolo Nqwazi and former housing director Mvuleni Mapu. Since their arrest they have been in and out of the dock alongside their co-accused, former ANC regional secretary Luyolo Nqakula, owner of HT Pelatona Projects Morne van der Linde, husband and wife Xolani and Nwabisa Masela, Port...